Biogen FY Earnings Estimates; 2022 Guidance Below Consensus
- (PLX AI) – Biogen FY revenue USD 10,982 million vs. estimate USD 10,900 million.
- FY EPS USD 10.4 vs. estimate USD 10.82
- FY adjusted EPS USD 19.22 vs. estimate USD 19.18
- Outlook FY revenue USD 9,700-10,000 million; consensus USD 10,331 million
- Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 14.25-16.00; consensus USD 18.82
- This financial guidance assumes minimal ADUHELM revenue in 2022
- This guidance also assumes continued declines in RITUXAN revenue due to biosimilar competition, as well as continued erosion of TECFIDERA revenue in the U.S. due to generic entry
- Further, this guidance assumes the potential entry of TECFIDERA generics in the E.U. as early as the first half of 2022 as the outcome of the ongoing challenges to TECFIDERA market protection is difficult to predict
- Biogen expects the decreased revenue from these high margin products to reduce its gross margin percentage compared to 2021
