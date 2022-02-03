Carlsberg Issues New Targets for 2027 with Organic Growth 3-5% CAGR
(PLX AI) – Carlsberg says increasing our financial ambitions towards 2027.Carlsberg targets Organic revenue growth of 3-5% CAGRCarlsberg targets Organic operating profit growth above revenue growthSays we will achieve value growth by more forcefully …
- Carlsberg targets Organic revenue growth of 3-5% CAGR
- Carlsberg targets Organic operating profit growth above revenue growth
- Says we will achieve value growth by more forcefully expanding into the premium segment
- Aims to strengthen mainstream core beer and accelerate alcohol-free beers
