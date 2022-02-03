Carlsberg Issues New Targets for 2027 with Organic Growth 3-5% CAGR (PLX AI) – Carlsberg says increasing our financial ambitions towards 2027.Carlsberg targets Organic revenue growth of 3-5% CAGRCarlsberg targets Organic operating profit growth above revenue growthSays we will achieve value growth by more forcefully … (PLX AI) – Carlsberg says increasing our financial ambitions towards 2027.

Carlsberg targets Organic revenue growth of 3-5% CAGR

Carlsberg targets Organic operating profit growth above revenue growth

Says we will achieve value growth by more forcefully expanding into the premium segment

Aims to strengthen mainstream core beer and accelerate alcohol-free beers Wertpapier

