checkAd

Carlsberg Issues New Targets for 2027 with Organic Growth 3-5% CAGR

(PLX AI) – Carlsberg says increasing our financial ambitions towards 2027.Carlsberg targets Organic revenue growth of 3-5% CAGRCarlsberg targets Organic operating profit growth above revenue growthSays we will achieve value growth by more forcefully …

  • (PLX AI) – Carlsberg says increasing our financial ambitions towards 2027.
  • Carlsberg targets Organic revenue growth of 3-5% CAGR
  • Carlsberg targets Organic operating profit growth above revenue growth
  • Says we will achieve value growth by more forcefully expanding into the premium segment
  • Aims to strengthen mainstream core beer and accelerate alcohol-free beers
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
03.02.2022, 15:32  |  38   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Carlsberg Issues New Targets for 2027 with Organic Growth 3-5% CAGR (PLX AI) – Carlsberg says increasing our financial ambitions towards 2027.Carlsberg targets Organic revenue growth of 3-5% CAGRCarlsberg targets Organic operating profit growth above revenue growthSays we will achieve value growth by more forcefully …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Meta Dives 14% as Q4 Earnings Far Below Estimates
Siemens Gamesa Replaces CEO; Jochen Eickholt Takes Over from March 1
OMV Says Borealis Gets EUR 455 Million Offer for Fertilizer Business
Qualcomm Q1 Revenue Beats Consensus, Pretax Profit Below
Xylem 2022 Revenue Guidance Below Consensus
Nokia Sees 2022 Sales EUR 22.6-23.8 Billion
Infineon Q1 Net Income EUR 457 Million
Worst Is Not Over for Ørsted, Bank of America Says After Earnings
Align Technology Q4 Earnings Top Estimates
BBVA Starts Second Share Buyback Program for up to EUR 2 Billion
Titel
AT&T to Spin Off Interest in WarnerMedia to its Shareholders
PayPal Q4 Adj. EPS, Outlook Below Consensus; Shares Drop 8%
Meta Dives 14% as Q4 Earnings Far Below Estimates
Hexagon Purus Shares Expected to Soar Today After $800 Million Contract
Hexagon Purus Gets Battery Pack Order Worth $800 Million
Alphabet Q4 Revenue, EPS Beat Estimates; Decides 20-for-1 Stock Split
Saipem Withdraws Outlook, Says Adj. EBITDA for Second Half of 2021 Down by EUR 1 Billion (1) 
Nel Gets $5 Milion Orders for Multiple PEM Electrolyzers
Juniper Networks Q4 Earnings Beats Consensus on Better Than Expected Demand
TeamViewer Q4 Adjusted EBITDA EUR 67.7 Million vs. Estimate EUR 47 Million
Titel
Pharma Mar Says Plitidepsin Phase 1 Covid-19 Study Confirms in Vitro Activity Against Omicron, ...
Hochtief Likely to Cut Its Dividend, BofA Says in Downgrade to Underperform
Bayer Subsidiary BlueRock Therapeutics Starts Phase 1 Trial in Patients with Advanced Parkinson’s ...
AT&T to Spin Off Interest in WarnerMedia to its Shareholders
NextEra Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus; Raises 2022/23 Guidance
Soitec Names Pierre Barnabe New CEO
Nel Replaces Its CEO with Håkon Volldal
Plug Power 2022 Revenue Guidance Above Consensus
PayPal Q4 Adj. EPS, Outlook Below Consensus; Shares Drop 8%
Microsoft Buys Activision Blizzard at $95 per Share; Transaction Valued at $68.7 Billion
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Pharma Mar Says Plitidepsin Phase 1 Covid-19 Study Confirms in Vitro Activity Against Omicron, ...
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
Hochtief Likely to Cut Its Dividend, BofA Says in Downgrade to Underperform
Pfizer / BioNTech Vaccine Neutralizes Omicron After 3 Doses
Bayer Subsidiary BlueRock Therapeutics Starts Phase 1 Trial in Patients with Advanced Parkinson’s ...