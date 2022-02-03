Talanx 2021 Net Income EUR 1,010 Million; Guidance for 2022 Confirmed (PLX AI) – Talanx FY net income EUR 1,010 million.Outlook FY 2022 net income EUR 1,050-1,150 million confirmedTalanx to pay an increased dividend of EUR 1.60 per share for the 2021 financial year (PLX AI) – Talanx FY net income EUR 1,010 million.

Outlook FY 2022 net income EUR 1,050-1,150 million confirmed

Talanx to pay an increased dividend of EUR 1.60 per share for the 2021 financial year Wertpapier

Talanx Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 03.02.2022, 19:17 | | 30 0 | 0 03.02.2022, 19:17 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Disclaimer