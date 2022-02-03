checkAd

Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian

(PLX AI) – Amazon Q4 net sales USD 137,400 million vs. estimate USD 137,600 million.Q4 operating income USD 3,500 millionQ4 net income USD 14,300 million including USD 11,800 million pretax valuation gain from investment in Rivian Automotive IPONet …

  • (PLX AI) – Amazon Q4 net sales USD 137,400 million vs. estimate USD 137,600 million.
  • Q4 operating income USD 3,500 million
  • Q4 net income USD 14,300 million including USD 11,800 million pretax valuation gain from investment in Rivian Automotive IPO
  • Net sales are expected to be between $112.0 billion and $117.0 billion, or to grow between 3% and 8% compared with first quarter 2021.
  • This guidance anticipates an unfavorable impact of approximately 150 basis points from foreign exchange rates
  • Operating income is expected to be between $3.0 billion and $6.0 billion, compared with $8.9 billion in first quarter 2021

