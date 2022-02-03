checkAd

Clorox Shares Fall 6% as Adj. EPS Misses Consensus

(PLX AI) – Clorox Q2 revenue USD 1,700 million vs. estimate USD 1,660 million.Q2 gross margin 33% vs. estimate 36.2%Outlook FY EPS USD 3.8-4.05Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 4.25-4.5Q2 EPS USD 0.56Q2 adjusted EPS USD 0.66 vs. estimate USD 0.84

