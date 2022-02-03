Fortinet Slips 2% After Hours on Earnings, Guidance (PLX AI) – Fortinet Q4 operating margin 22.3%.Q4 revenue USD 963.6 million vs. estimate USD 961 millionQ4 EPS USD 1.19Q4 adjusted EPS USD 1.23 vs. estimate USD 1.15Q4 adjusted operating margin 28.5%Q1 outlook revenue in the range of $865 million to … (PLX AI) – Fortinet Q4 operating margin 22.3%.

Q4 revenue USD 963.6 million vs. estimate USD 961 million

Q4 EPS USD 1.19

Q4 adjusted EPS USD 1.23 vs. estimate USD 1.15

Q4 adjusted operating margin 28.5%

Q1 outlook revenue in the range of $865 million to $895 million

Q1 outlook billings in the range of $1.050 billion to $1.090 billion

Q1 outlook adj. gross margin in the range of 75.5% to 76.5%

Q1 outlook adj. operating margin in the range of 19.5% to 20.5%

Q1 outlook adj. EPS $0.75 to $0.80

