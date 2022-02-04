checkAd

AFRY Q4 EBITA SEK 465 Million vs. Estimate SEK 537 Million

(PLX AI) – AFRY Q4 sales SEK 5,509 million vs. estimate SEK 5,400 million.Q4 adjusted EBITA SEK 495 millionQ4 adjusted EBITA margin 9%Q4 EBITA margin 8.4%Q4 EBIT SEK 416 million vs. estimate SEK 497 millionQ4 adjusted EPS SEK 2.66

  • (PLX AI) – AFRY Q4 sales SEK 5,509 million vs. estimate SEK 5,400 million.
  • Q4 adjusted EBITA SEK 495 million
  • Q4 adjusted EBITA margin 9%
  • Q4 EBITA margin 8.4%
  • Q4 EBIT SEK 416 million vs. estimate SEK 497 million
  • Q4 adjusted EPS SEK 2.66
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
04.02.2022, 07:00  |  27   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

AFRY Q4 EBITA SEK 465 Million vs. Estimate SEK 537 Million (PLX AI) – AFRY Q4 sales SEK 5,509 million vs. estimate SEK 5,400 million.Q4 adjusted EBITA SEK 495 millionQ4 adjusted EBITA margin 9%Q4 EBITA margin 8.4%Q4 EBIT SEK 416 million vs. estimate SEK 497 millionQ4 adjusted EPS SEK 2.66

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian
Nel Gets Electrolyzer Contract in U.S. Worth $5 Milion
Xylem 2022 Revenue Guidance Below Consensus
Worst Is Not Over for Ørsted, Bank of America Says After Earnings
Fortinet Slips 2% After Hours on Earnings, Guidance
Enel Revenue Jumped 34% in 2021
Maersk Could Return Substantial Cash to Shareholders, Bank of America Says
Siemens Healthineers Jumps 3% as Guidance Shows Success Offsetting Cost Headwinds, Analysts Say
Vossloh Gets EUR 90 Million Contract in Australia
Estee Lauder Raises FY Guidance
Titel
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian
AT&T to Spin Off Interest in WarnerMedia to its Shareholders
PayPal Q4 Adj. EPS, Outlook Below Consensus; Shares Drop 8%
Meta Dives 14% as Q4 Earnings Far Below Estimates
Hexagon Purus Shares Expected to Soar Today After $800 Million Contract
Hexagon Purus Gets Battery Pack Order Worth $800 Million
Alphabet Q4 Revenue, EPS Beat Estimates; Decides 20-for-1 Stock Split
Saipem Withdraws Outlook, Says Adj. EBITDA for Second Half of 2021 Down by EUR 1 Billion (1) 
Nel Gets $5 Milion Orders for Multiple PEM Electrolyzers
TeamViewer Q4 Adjusted EBITDA EUR 67.7 Million vs. Estimate EUR 47 Million
Titel
Pharma Mar Says Plitidepsin Phase 1 Covid-19 Study Confirms in Vitro Activity Against Omicron, ...
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian
Hochtief Likely to Cut Its Dividend, BofA Says in Downgrade to Underperform
Bayer Subsidiary BlueRock Therapeutics Starts Phase 1 Trial in Patients with Advanced Parkinson’s ...
AT&T to Spin Off Interest in WarnerMedia to its Shareholders
NextEra Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus; Raises 2022/23 Guidance
Soitec Names Pierre Barnabe New CEO
Nel Replaces Its CEO with Håkon Volldal
Plug Power 2022 Revenue Guidance Above Consensus
PayPal Q4 Adj. EPS, Outlook Below Consensus; Shares Drop 8%
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Pharma Mar Says Plitidepsin Phase 1 Covid-19 Study Confirms in Vitro Activity Against Omicron, ...
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
Hochtief Likely to Cut Its Dividend, BofA Says in Downgrade to Underperform
Pfizer / BioNTech Vaccine Neutralizes Omicron After 3 Doses