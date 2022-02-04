AFRY Q4 EBITA SEK 465 Million vs. Estimate SEK 537 Million
(PLX AI) – AFRY Q4 sales SEK 5,509 million vs. estimate SEK 5,400 million.Q4 adjusted EBITA SEK 495 millionQ4 adjusted EBITA margin 9%Q4 EBITA margin 8.4%Q4 EBIT SEK 416 million vs. estimate SEK 497 millionQ4 adjusted EPS SEK 2.66
