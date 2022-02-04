Norske Skog Q4 EBITDA Much Better Than Expected; Raises Prices (PLX AI) – Norske Skog Q4 EBITDA NOK 422 million vs. estimate NOK 230 million.Norske Skog says sales prices for all grades increased in the quarterThe European mills operated at full capacity during the quarterNet profit in the quarter was NOK 400 … (PLX AI) – Norske Skog Q4 EBITDA NOK 422 million vs. estimate NOK 230 million.

Norske Skog says sales prices for all grades increased in the quarter

The European mills operated at full capacity during the quarter

Net profit in the quarter was NOK 400 million compared to a net loss of NOK 602 million in the previous quarter

Net interest-bearing debt was NOK 1 054 million at the end of the fourth quarter, with an equity ratio of 34%

