Nel Gets Electrolyzer Contract in U.S. Worth $5 Milion (PLX AI) – Nel ASA: Receives contract for containerized electrolyzer and hydrogen refueling equipment.Nel says order has a value of approximately USD 5 millionNel Hydrogen US, a subsidiary of Nel, has received a contract for a containerized PEM … (PLX AI) – Nel ASA: Receives contract for containerized electrolyzer and hydrogen refueling equipment.

Nel says order has a value of approximately USD 5 million

Nel Hydrogen US, a subsidiary of Nel, has received a contract for a containerized PEM electrolyzer and light duty hydrogen fueling station package from a leading power and gas utility in the United States

Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.

04.02.2022, 07:30

