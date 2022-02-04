Nel Gets Electrolyzer Contract in U.S. Worth $5 Milion
- (PLX AI) – Nel ASA: Receives contract for containerized electrolyzer and hydrogen refueling equipment.
- Nel says order has a value of approximately USD 5 million
- Nel Hydrogen US, a subsidiary of Nel, has received a contract for a containerized PEM electrolyzer and light duty hydrogen fueling station package from a leading power and gas utility in the United States
