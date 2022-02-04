Assa Abloy Q4 Sales, EBIT Better Than Expected on Strong Organic Growth
(PLX AI) – Assa Abloy Q4 sales SEK 25,623 million vs. estimate SEK 25,000 million.Q4 EBIT SEK 4,013 million vs. estimate SEK 3,872 millionQ4 organic growth 10%The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 4.20 (3.90) per share for 2021, to be …
- Q4 EBIT SEK 4,013 million vs. estimate SEK 3,872 million
- Q4 organic growth 10%
- The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 4.20 (3.90) per share for 2021, to be distributed in two equal installments
- CEO says organic growth supported by strong price realization and good operational execution
