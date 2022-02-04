Naturgy Earnings Supported by Recovery of Energy Demand, Prices (PLX AI) – Naturgy FY EBITDA EUR 3,529 million vs. estimate EUR 3,646 million.FY net income EUR 1,214 million vs. estimate EUR 1,134 millionFY EBIT EUR 2,101 millionSays EBITDA mainly supported by the gradual recovery of energy demand, rising energy … (PLX AI) – Naturgy FY EBITDA EUR 3,529 million vs. estimate EUR 3,646 million.

FY net income EUR 1,214 million vs. estimate EUR 1,134 million

FY EBIT EUR 2,101 million

Says EBITDA mainly supported by the gradual recovery of energy demand, rising energy prices and the positive impact of open positions in energy markets, positively affecting energy management and merchant activities Wertpapier

