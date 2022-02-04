Assa Abloy Jumps 5% After Earnings Beat on Strong Organic Growth (PLX AI) – Assa Abloy shares jumped 5% at the open after reporting better-than-expected earnings powered by strong organic growth. Q4 sales and EBIT came in ahead of expectations after organic growth of 10% trounced consensus by 3 percentage … (PLX AI) – Assa Abloy shares jumped 5% at the open after reporting better-than-expected earnings powered by strong organic growth.

Q4 sales and EBIT came in ahead of expectations after organic growth of 10% trounced consensus by 3 percentage points

Assa said organic growth was supported by strong price realization and good operational execution

Margins also beat expectations, especially in Entrance Systems

Consensus estimates are likely to come up low-single digit percent on the back of the stronger numbers, SEB said Wertpapier

Assa Abloy Registered (B) Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 04.02.2022, 09:06 | | 19 0 | 0 04.02.2022, 09:06 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Disclaimer