Assa Abloy Jumps 5% After Earnings Beat on Strong Organic Growth
(PLX AI) – Assa Abloy shares jumped 5% at the open after reporting better-than-expected earnings powered by strong organic growth. Q4 sales and EBIT came in ahead of expectations after organic growth of 10% trounced consensus by 3 percentage …
- Q4 sales and EBIT came in ahead of expectations after organic growth of 10% trounced consensus by 3 percentage points
- Assa said organic growth was supported by strong price realization and good operational execution
- Margins also beat expectations, especially in Entrance Systems
- Consensus estimates are likely to come up low-single digit percent on the back of the stronger numbers, SEB said
