Buy Betsson on Long-Term Growth, DNB Says in Upgrade

(PLX AI) – Betsson is a long-term growth story, with near-term earnings pressure already reflected in the share price, analysts at DNB said, upgrading the stock.Betsson raised to buy from hold at DNB; price target cut to SEK 70 from SEK 95Price …

  • (PLX AI) – Betsson is a long-term growth story, with near-term earnings pressure already reflected in the share price, analysts at DNB said, upgrading the stock.
  • Betsson raised to buy from hold at DNB; price target cut to SEK 70 from SEK 95
  • Price target is cut to reflect the temporary Dutch exit
  • Betsson may post higher sales growth next year than consensus expects, DNB said
  • The board's decision to retain CEO Lindwall is also a positive sign, solving the turbulent governance situation: DNB
Autor: PLX AI
04.02.2022, 09:19   

