Buy Betsson on Long-Term Growth, DNB Says in Upgrade
- (PLX AI) – Betsson is a long-term growth story, with near-term earnings pressure already reflected in the share price, analysts at DNB said, upgrading the stock.
- Betsson raised to buy from hold at DNB; price target cut to SEK 70 from SEK 95
- Price target is cut to reflect the temporary Dutch exit
- Betsson may post higher sales growth next year than consensus expects, DNB said
- The board's decision to retain CEO Lindwall is also a positive sign, solving the turbulent governance situation: DNB
