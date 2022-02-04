Buy Betsson on Long-Term Growth, DNB Says in Upgrade (PLX AI) – Betsson is a long-term growth story, with near-term earnings pressure already reflected in the share price, analysts at DNB said, upgrading the stock.Betsson raised to buy from hold at DNB; price target cut to SEK 70 from SEK 95Price … (PLX AI) – Betsson is a long-term growth story, with near-term earnings pressure already reflected in the share price, analysts at DNB said, upgrading the stock.

Betsson raised to buy from hold at DNB; price target cut to SEK 70 from SEK 95

Price target is cut to reflect the temporary Dutch exit

Betsson may post higher sales growth next year than consensus expects, DNB said

The board's decision to retain CEO Lindwall is also a positive sign, solving the turbulent governance situation: DNB Wertpapier

