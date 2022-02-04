SKF Falls Further as Downgrades Pile in After Yesterday's Earnings (PLX AI) – SKF shares fell further today, adding to losses after yesterday's earnings as analysts cut their price targets and recommendations on the stock. SKF disappointed in its ability to offset cost inflation with price, Danske said, cutting … (PLX AI) – SKF shares fell further today, adding to losses after yesterday's earnings as analysts cut their price targets and recommendations on the stock.

SKF disappointed in its ability to offset cost inflation with price, Danske said, cutting their recommendation to hold from buy

Valuation is low, but earnings visibility is also limited, Danske said

SKF wasn't able to convince the market it could move to 8% annual growth from low-single-digits historically, DNB said, cutting its price target to SEK 205 from SEK 235 and maintaining hold

The market focused on the weak Q4 margin, and SKF has no potential triggers for rerating despite low valuation: DNB

The annual growth target of 8% is ambitious, and we prefer to stay on the sidelines right now, Kepler Cheuvreux said, maintaining a hold rating and cutting their price target to SEK 210 from SEK 225



