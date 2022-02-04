Norske Skog Soars Almost 9% After 83% Earnings Beat
- (PLX AI) – Norske Skog shares rose nearly 9% in early trading after fourth-quarter earnings delivered a clear 83% beat over consensus.
- Q4 EBITDA NOK 422 million vs. estimate NOK 230 million
- Norske Skog said sales prices for all grades increased in the quarter and its European mills were running at full capacity
- Norske Skog is achieving prices that are 5% higher than estimated in Europe, and also with slightly lower costs, Carnegie said
