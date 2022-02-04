Norske Skog Soars Almost 9% After 83% Earnings Beat (PLX AI) – Norske Skog shares rose nearly 9% in early trading after fourth-quarter earnings delivered a clear 83% beat over consensus. Q4 EBITDA NOK 422 million vs. estimate NOK 230 millionNorske Skog said sales prices for all grades increased in … (PLX AI) – Norske Skog shares rose nearly 9% in early trading after fourth-quarter earnings delivered a clear 83% beat over consensus.

Q4 EBITDA NOK 422 million vs. estimate NOK 230 million

Norske Skog said sales prices for all grades increased in the quarter and its European mills were running at full capacity

Norske Skog is achieving prices that are 5% higher than estimated in Europe, and also with slightly lower costs, Carnegie said Wertpapier

