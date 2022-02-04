Addlife Dives 22% After Earnings Miss, CEO Quits
(PLX AI) – Addlife shares lost 22% in early trading after the company reported earnings below expectations and the CEO unexpectedly quit last night. Addlife Q4 sales of SEK 2,131 million were much lower than consensus SEK 2,490 million, while EBIT …
- (PLX AI) – Addlife shares lost 22% in early trading after the company reported earnings below expectations and the CEO unexpectedly quit last night.
- Addlife Q4 sales of SEK 2,131 million were much lower than consensus SEK 2,490 million, while EBIT of SEK 329 million missed estimates of SEK 346 million
- CEO Kristina Willgård quit last night after 7 years in charge of the company
- She will stay on until the board names a successor
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0