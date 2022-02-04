Addlife Dives 22% After Earnings Miss, CEO Quits (PLX AI) – Addlife shares lost 22% in early trading after the company reported earnings below expectations and the CEO unexpectedly quit last night. Addlife Q4 sales of SEK 2,131 million were much lower than consensus SEK 2,490 million, while EBIT … (PLX AI) – Addlife shares lost 22% in early trading after the company reported earnings below expectations and the CEO unexpectedly quit last night.

Addlife Q4 sales of SEK 2,131 million were much lower than consensus SEK 2,490 million, while EBIT of SEK 329 million missed estimates of SEK 346 million

CEO Kristina Willgård quit last night after 7 years in charge of the company

She will stay on until the board names a successor Wertpapier

AddLife Registered (B) Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 04.02.2022, 09:33 | | 11 0 | 0 04.02.2022, 09:33 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Disclaimer