Nel Jumps 7% After Another Order as Goldman Initiates with Buy (PLX AI) – Nel shares were up 7% in Oslo after the company reported another order and analysts at Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of the stock with buy. Price target NOK 17 implies 35% upsideNel is the key turnaorund story in the hydrogen … (PLX AI) – Nel shares were up 7% in Oslo after the company reported another order and analysts at Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of the stock with buy.

Price target NOK 17 implies 35% upside

Nel is the key turnaorund story in the hydrogen technology industry, Goldman said

Nel reported a new electrolyzer contract in the U.S. this morning for a value of $5 million, following another order for multiple PEM electrolyzers on Jan. 31 So handeln Sie das Kursziel Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 1,30 nkr , was einem Rückgang von -89,04% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen . Morgan Stanley Alle Partner Übernehmen Für Ihre Einstellungen haben wir keine weiteren passenden Produkte gefunden.

Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.

Knock-Out-Suche | Optionsschein-Suche | Zertifikate-Suche Alternativ können Sie auch unsere Derivate-Suchen verwenden Werbung Disclaimer Wertpapier

NEL ASA Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 04.02.2022, 09:36 | | 0 | 0 04.02.2022, 09:36 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Disclaimer