Coloplast Rises as Carnegie Upgrades to Buy on Organic Growth Prospects
(PLX AI) – Coloplast shares rose 3.4% as analysts at Carnegie upgraded the stock to buy from hold, seeing stronger organic growth prospects.Price target raised to DKK 1,100 from DKK 1,050. After buying Atos Medical, Coloplast is raising the …
- (PLX AI) – Coloplast shares rose 3.4% as analysts at Carnegie upgraded the stock to buy from hold, seeing stronger organic growth prospects.
- Price target raised to DKK 1,100 from DKK 1,050.
- After buying Atos Medical, Coloplast is raising the stability of its earnings, Carnegie said
- With Atos products, and Coloplast's own new offerings to be introduced in the next 3 years, the company is likely to boost its organic growth: Carnegie
