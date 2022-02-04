checkAd

K+S Says FY EBITDA Is Higher Than Consensus Expects

(PLX AI) – K S 2021 EBITDA of continuing operations amounts to approximately EUR 960 million, while consensus is expecting EUR 863 million.The improvement in earnings is mainly attributable to higher average prices in the Agriculture customer …

  • (PLX AI) – K+S 2021 EBITDA of continuing operations amounts to approximately EUR 960 million, while consensus is expecting EUR 863 million.
  • The improvement in earnings is mainly attributable to higher average prices in the Agriculture customer segment in Q4 2021, higher sales volumes of de-icing salt at the end of the year due to weather conditions, as well as an additional non-cash one-off effect from the REKS transaction
  • Preliminary adjusted free cash flow should amount to around EUR 100 million vs consensus estimate EUR 52 million
  • Says adjusted Group earnings after taxes will also be positively impacted

So handeln Sie das Kursziel

Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 18,90, was eine Steigerung von +5,29% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen.
Übernehmen
Für Ihre Einstellungen haben wir keine weiteren passenden Produkte gefunden.
Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.Alternativ können Sie auch unsere Derivate-Suchen verwenden
Knock-Out-Suche | Optionsschein-Suche | Zertifikate-Suche
WerbungDisclaimer
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
04.02.2022, 11:11  |  49   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

K+S Says FY EBITDA Is Higher Than Consensus Expects (PLX AI) – K S 2021 EBITDA of continuing operations amounts to approximately EUR 960 million, while consensus is expecting EUR 863 million.The improvement in earnings is mainly attributable to higher average prices in the Agriculture customer …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian
Nel Gets Electrolyzer Contract in U.S. Worth $5 Milion
Fortinet Slips 2% After Hours on Earnings, Guidance
Enel Revenue Jumped 34% in 2021
Nel Jumps 7% After Another Order as Goldman Initiates with Buy
Clorox Shares Fall 6% as Adj. EPS Misses Consensus
Carlsberg Issues New Targets for 2027 with Organic Growth 3-5% CAGR
AddLife CEO Kristina Willgård to Step Down
Talanx 2021 Net Income EUR 1,010 Million; Guidance for 2022 Confirmed
Hawesko FY EBIT EUR 53 Million vs. Estimate EUR 55 Million
Titel
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian
AT&T to Spin Off Interest in WarnerMedia to its Shareholders
PayPal Q4 Adj. EPS, Outlook Below Consensus; Shares Drop 8%
Meta Dives 14% as Q4 Earnings Far Below Estimates
Hexagon Purus Shares Expected to Soar Today After $800 Million Contract
Hexagon Purus Gets Battery Pack Order Worth $800 Million
Alphabet Q4 Revenue, EPS Beat Estimates; Decides 20-for-1 Stock Split
Saipem Withdraws Outlook, Says Adj. EBITDA for Second Half of 2021 Down by EUR 1 Billion (1) 
Nel Gets $5 Milion Orders for Multiple PEM Electrolyzers
TeamViewer Q4 Adjusted EBITDA EUR 67.7 Million vs. Estimate EUR 47 Million
Titel
Pharma Mar Says Plitidepsin Phase 1 Covid-19 Study Confirms in Vitro Activity Against Omicron, ...
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian
Hochtief Likely to Cut Its Dividend, BofA Says in Downgrade to Underperform
Bayer Subsidiary BlueRock Therapeutics Starts Phase 1 Trial in Patients with Advanced Parkinson’s ...
AT&T to Spin Off Interest in WarnerMedia to its Shareholders
NextEra Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus; Raises 2022/23 Guidance
Soitec Names Pierre Barnabe New CEO
Nel Replaces Its CEO with Håkon Volldal
Plug Power 2022 Revenue Guidance Above Consensus
PayPal Q4 Adj. EPS, Outlook Below Consensus; Shares Drop 8%
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Pharma Mar Says Plitidepsin Phase 1 Covid-19 Study Confirms in Vitro Activity Against Omicron, ...
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
Hochtief Likely to Cut Its Dividend, BofA Says in Downgrade to Underperform
Pfizer / BioNTech Vaccine Neutralizes Omicron After 3 Doses