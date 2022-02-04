K+S Says FY EBITDA Is Higher Than Consensus Expects
(PLX AI) – K S 2021 EBITDA of continuing operations amounts to approximately EUR 960 million, while consensus is expecting EUR 863 million.The improvement in earnings is mainly attributable to higher average prices in the Agriculture customer …
- The improvement in earnings is mainly attributable to higher average prices in the Agriculture customer segment in Q4 2021, higher sales volumes of de-icing salt at the end of the year due to weather conditions, as well as an additional non-cash one-off effect from the REKS transaction
- Preliminary adjusted free cash flow should amount to around EUR 100 million vs consensus estimate EUR 52 million
- Says adjusted Group earnings after taxes will also be positively impacted
