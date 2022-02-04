Hexagon Purus Gets EUR 5.7 Million Order for Hydrogen Distribution Systems
(PLX AI) – Hexagon Purus says to deliver high-performance hydrogen distribution systems to a leading global industrial gas company.Hexagon Purus says order value approximately EUR 5.7 million
