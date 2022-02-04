Aon Q4 Adj. EPS Beats Estimates
- (PLX AI) – Aon Q4 adjusted EPS USD 3.71 vs. estimate USD 3.35.
- Q4 revenue USD 3,100 million vs. estimate USD 3,150 million
- Operating margin increased 760 basis points to 31.6%, and operating margin, adjusted for certain items, increased 590 basis points to 32.8%
- CEO sees "even greater momentum in 2022"
