Aon Q4 Adj. EPS Beats Estimates

(PLX AI) – Aon Q4 adjusted EPS USD 3.71 vs. estimate USD 3.35.Q4 revenue USD 3,100 million vs. estimate USD 3,150 millionOperating margin increased 760 basis points to 31.6%, and operating margin, adjusted for certain items, increased 590 basis …

  • (PLX AI) – Aon Q4 adjusted EPS USD 3.71 vs. estimate USD 3.35.
  • Q4 revenue USD 3,100 million vs. estimate USD 3,150 million
  • Operating margin increased 760 basis points to 31.6%, and operating margin, adjusted for certain items, increased 590 basis points to 32.8%
  • CEO sees "even greater momentum in 2022"
Autor: PLX AI
04.02.2022   

