Carlsberg Gives Up Gains as Guidance Shows Uncertainty, Analysts Say (PLX AI) – Carlsberg shares gave up most of their morning gains, trading up only 0.6% as investors focused on continued uncertainty reflected in the company's new guidance, analysts said. Carlsberg issued new outlook for 2022 of organic operating … (PLX AI) – Carlsberg shares gave up most of their morning gains, trading up only 0.6% as investors focused on continued uncertainty reflected in the company's new guidance, analysts said.

Carlsberg issued new outlook for 2022 of organic operating profit growth 0-7%, while consensus was at 6.7%

The guidance reflects continued uncertainty, while the 2021 result was slightly below expectations in Europe, partly offset by Asia, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said

Kepler reiterated a hold rating on Carlsberg, with price target DKK 1,190

The guidance could reflect Carlsberg's usual conservative approach, but may still lead to some modest downside to consensus organic EBIT, analysts at Bank of America said

BofA maintained a buy on Carlsberg, with price target DKK 1,380



Wertpapier

Carlsberg (B) Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 04.02.2022, 12:14 | | 28 0 | 0 04.02.2022, 12:14 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Disclaimer