Evotec Regains Rights to Eliapixant After Bayer Stops Clinical Development

Evotec says Bayer discontinues clinical development candidate eliapixant (BAY1817080).

Evotec regains the rights to all P2X3 assets

Following a review of the available data, Bayer concluded that the overall benefit no longer outweighs the risk in the actively pursued indications

Evotec will evaluate the underlying data as soon as they are made available and will evaluate all options

04.02.2022, 13:20

