Evotec Regains Rights to Eliapixant After Bayer Stops Clinical Development
(PLX AI) – Evotec says Bayer discontinues clinical development candidate eliapixant (BAY1817080).Evotec regains the rights to all P2X3 assetsFollowing a review of the available data, Bayer concluded that the overall benefit no longer outweighs the …
- (PLX AI) – Evotec says Bayer discontinues clinical development candidate eliapixant (BAY1817080).
- Evotec regains the rights to all P2X3 assets
- Following a review of the available data, Bayer concluded that the overall benefit no longer outweighs the risk in the actively pursued indications
- Evotec will evaluate the underlying data as soon as they are made available and will evaluate all options
- This decision has no impact on the overall strategic goals as outlined in Action Plan 2025, Evotec said
