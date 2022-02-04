Schouw 2021 Earnings Better Than Expected; 2022 Guidance Above Consensus (PLX AI) – Schouw issued 2022 guidance above consensus after 2021 earnings came in higher than expected.2022 outlook for revenue DKK 25.5-27.5 billion is above consensus of DKK 24.8 billion2022 outlook for EBITDA of DKK 2.15-2.40 billion compares … (PLX AI) – Schouw issued 2022 guidance above consensus after 2021 earnings came in higher than expected.

2022 outlook for revenue DKK 25.5-27.5 billion is above consensus of DKK 24.8 billion

2022 outlook for EBITDA of DKK 2.15-2.40 billion compares with consensus of DKK 2.34 billion

2021 revenue of DKK 24.2 billion beat expectations of DKK 23.55 billion, while EBITDA of DKK 2.21 billion beat expectations of DKK 2.16 billion

The companies GPV, HydraSpecma and Borg Automotive have in Q4 handled the challenges with volatile markets and uncertain supply chains better than expected, Schouw said Wertpapier

