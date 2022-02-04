CBOE Keeps 2022 Guidance Unchanged (PLX AI) – CBOE Q4 adjusted EPS USD 1.70.Q4 EPS USD 1.54Q4 revenue USD 391 millionCboe still expects to deliver 5 to 7 percentage points of organic total net revenue growth and 7 to 10 percentage points of organic net revenue growth in Data and … (PLX AI) – CBOE Q4 adjusted EPS USD 1.70.

Q4 EPS USD 1.54

Q4 revenue USD 391 million

Cboe still expects to deliver 5 to 7 percentage points of organic total net revenue growth and 7 to 10 percentage points of organic net revenue growth in Data and Access Solutions

Establishing 2022 adjusted operating expense guidance of $617-625 million, reflecting continuing investment to drive long term revenue and earnings growth

