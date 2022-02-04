checkAd

Royal Caribbean Q4 Loss Bigger Than Expected; Sees Return to Profitability in Second Half of 2022

(PLX AI) – Royal Caribbean Q4 EPS USD -5.33.Q4 adjusted EPS USD -4.78 vs. estimate USD -3.92. Royal Caribbean bookings in the fourth quarter were sequentially higher than the third quarterRoyal Caribbean bookings decreased in December and remained …

  • (PLX AI) – Royal Caribbean Q4 EPS USD -5.33.
  • Q4 adjusted EPS USD -4.78 vs. estimate USD -3.92.
  • Royal Caribbean bookings in the fourth quarter were sequentially higher than the third quarter
  • Royal Caribbean bookings decreased in December and remained lower over the holiday period, but have started to increase with each consecutive week since the beginning of 2022
  • Royal Caribbean expects to be operating cash flow positive in late spring
  • Royal Caribbean expects Net Loss for the first half of 2022 and a return to profitability in the second half of 2022
Autor: PLX AI
04.02.2022   

