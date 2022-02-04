Royal Caribbean Q4 Loss Bigger Than Expected; Sees Return to Profitability in Second Half of 2022 (PLX AI) – Royal Caribbean Q4 EPS USD -5.33.Q4 adjusted EPS USD -4.78 vs. estimate USD -3.92. Royal Caribbean bookings in the fourth quarter were sequentially higher than the third quarterRoyal Caribbean bookings decreased in December and remained … (PLX AI) – Royal Caribbean Q4 EPS USD -5.33.

Q4 adjusted EPS USD -4.78 vs. estimate USD -3.92.

Royal Caribbean bookings in the fourth quarter were sequentially higher than the third quarter

Royal Caribbean bookings decreased in December and remained lower over the holiday period, but have started to increase with each consecutive week since the beginning of 2022

Royal Caribbean expects to be operating cash flow positive in late spring

Royal Caribbean expects Net Loss for the first half of 2022 and a return to profitability in the second half of 2022 Wertpapier

Royal Caribbean Cruises (doing business Royal Caribbean Group) Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 04.02.2022, 14:02 | | 67 0 | 0 04.02.2022, 14:02 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Disclaimer