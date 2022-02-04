Hella CEO Breidenbach to Leave June 30 (PLX AI) – HELLA Termination of office by mutual agreement with Chairman of the Management Board Dr. Rolf Breidenbach.CEO Breidenbach to leave as of June 30Consultancy task agreed with the de facto group (Faurecia/HELLA) after termination of office (PLX AI) – HELLA Termination of office by mutual agreement with Chairman of the Management Board Dr. Rolf Breidenbach.

Consultancy task agreed with the de facto group (Faurecia/HELLA) after termination of office

