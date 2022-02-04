checkAd

EDP Says China Three Gorges Now Owns 20.22% Stake

(PLX AI) – EDP says China Three Gorges with Qualified Shareholding in EDP of 20.22%.On February 4 China Three Gorges (Europe), S.A. notified EDP that it had reached a qualifying shareholding correspondent to 20.22% of EDP’s share capital and of …

  • (PLX AI) – EDP says China Three Gorges with Qualified Shareholding in EDP of 20.22%.
  • On February 4 China Three Gorges (Europe), S.A. notified EDP that it had reached a qualifying shareholding correspondent to 20.22% of EDP’s share capital and of the
  • respective voting rights
  • The 20% threshold was crossed by China Three Gorges on Feb. 1
Autor: PLX AI
04.02.2022, 19:55   

