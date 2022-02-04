EDP Says China Three Gorges Now Owns 20.22% Stake
(PLX AI) – EDP says China Three Gorges with Qualified Shareholding in EDP of 20.22%.On February 4 China Three Gorges (Europe), S.A. notified EDP that it had reached a qualifying shareholding correspondent to 20.22% of EDP’s share capital and of …
- (PLX AI) – EDP says China Three Gorges with Qualified Shareholding in EDP of 20.22%.
- On February 4 China Three Gorges (Europe), S.A. notified EDP that it had reached a qualifying shareholding correspondent to 20.22% of EDP’s share capital and of the
- respective voting rights
- The 20% threshold was crossed by China Three Gorges on Feb. 1
