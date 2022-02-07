Aurubis Reiterates Pretax Profit Outlook After Q1 Earnings
- (PLX AI) – Aurubis Q1 revenue EUR 4,406 million.
- Outlook FY pretax profit EUR 400-500 million
- Outlook FY ROCE 15-19%
- Already reported Q1 operating pretax profit of EUR 152 million on January 19
- CEO says Q1 benefited from the very good market conditions, both for sulfuric acid and on the markets for the industrial metals copper, tin, nickel, and zinc
