Aurubis Reiterates Pretax Profit Outlook After Q1 Earnings (PLX AI) – Aurubis Q1 revenue EUR 4,406 million.Outlook FY pretax profit EUR 400-500 millionOutlook FY ROCE 15-19%Already reported Q1 operating pretax profit of EUR 152 million on January 19CEO says Q1 benefited from the very good market conditions, … (PLX AI) – Aurubis Q1 revenue EUR 4,406 million.

Outlook FY pretax profit EUR 400-500 million

Outlook FY ROCE 15-19%

Already reported Q1 operating pretax profit of EUR 152 million on January 19

CEO says Q1 benefited from the very good market conditions, both for sulfuric acid and on the markets for the industrial metals copper, tin, nickel, and zinc Wertpapier

