Ceconomy Q1 Earnings Just Below Estimates; Outlook Unchanged
- (PLX AI) – Ceconomy Q1 revenue EUR 6,900 million vs. estimate EUR 7,000 million.
- Q1 adjusted EBIT EUR 274 million vs. estimate EUR 278 million
- Says confirm our expectation of a slight increase in sales adjusted for currency effects and portfolio changes and a very clear increase in Adjusted EBIT in the full year 2021/22
- CEO says since mid-December the trend has been very encouraging
