Tobii Says in Talks for Sony PlayStation VR2 Contract (PLX AI) – Tobii says is in negotiation to be the eye tracking technology provider for the Sony PlayStation VR2 headset.Tobii is not commenting on the financial impact of the deal at this time as negotiations are ongoing (PLX AI) – Tobii says is in negotiation to be the eye tracking technology provider for the Sony PlayStation VR2 headset.

Tobii is not commenting on the financial impact of the deal at this time as negotiations are ongoing Wertpapier

Tobii Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 07.02.2022, 07:31 | | 64 0 | 0 07.02.2022, 07:31 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Disclaimer