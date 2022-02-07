Demant FY EBIT Higher Than Consensus Expectations (PLX AI) – Demant FY EBIT DKK 3,400 million vs. estimate DKK 3,294 million.Demant says organic revenue for the Group grew by 27% in 2021Demant released these 2 numbers early after publishing them by mistake on their websiteFull report due tomorrow (PLX AI) – Demant FY EBIT DKK 3,400 million vs. estimate DKK 3,294 million.

Full report due tomorrow

