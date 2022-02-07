Tobii Jumps 12% on Sony VR Contract Opportunity
(PLX AI) – Tobii shares jumped 12% in early trading after the company said it was in talks to be the eye-tracking technology provider for the Sony PlayStation VR2 headset.The company didn't comment on the financial impact of the potential dealBut …
- (PLX AI) – Tobii shares jumped 12% in early trading after the company said it was in talks to be the eye-tracking technology provider for the Sony PlayStation VR2 headset.
- The company didn't comment on the financial impact of the potential deal
- But SEB said a successful contract would lead to 10-20% positive estimate revisions for gross profit this year and the next
- The deal is more likely than not, SEB said
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0