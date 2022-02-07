Tobii Jumps 12% on Sony VR Contract Opportunity (PLX AI) – Tobii shares jumped 12% in early trading after the company said it was in talks to be the eye-tracking technology provider for the Sony PlayStation VR2 headset.The company didn't comment on the financial impact of the potential dealBut … (PLX AI) – Tobii shares jumped 12% in early trading after the company said it was in talks to be the eye-tracking technology provider for the Sony PlayStation VR2 headset.

The company didn't comment on the financial impact of the potential deal

But SEB said a successful contract would lead to 10-20% positive estimate revisions for gross profit this year and the next

The deal is more likely than not, SEB said Wertpapier

Tobii Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 07.02.2022, 09:35 | | 32 0 | 0 07.02.2022, 09:35 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Disclaimer