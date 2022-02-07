Demant Falls 3.8% After Organic Growth Below Expectations (PLX AI) – Demant shares fell 3.8% after organic growth for 2021 came in just below expectations.Organic growth was 27% vs consensus of 28%Demant issued the number earlier than expected by mistake; the full report is due tomorrowAnalysts say … (PLX AI) – Demant shares fell 3.8% after organic growth for 2021 came in just below expectations.

Organic growth was 27% vs consensus of 28%

Demant issued the number earlier than expected by mistake; the full report is due tomorrow

Analysts say guidance for 2022 will be key tomorrow, with EBIT consensus at DKK 3.7 billion currently Wertpapier

