Demant Falls 3.8% After Organic Growth Below Expectations
(PLX AI) – Demant shares fell 3.8% after organic growth for 2021 came in just below expectations.Organic growth was 27% vs consensus of 28%Demant issued the number earlier than expected by mistake; the full report is due tomorrowAnalysts say …
- Organic growth was 27% vs consensus of 28%
- Demant issued the number earlier than expected by mistake; the full report is due tomorrow
- Analysts say guidance for 2022 will be key tomorrow, with EBIT consensus at DKK 3.7 billion currently
