Carlsberg Rises as DNB Says Buy on Improved Visibility (PLX AI) – Carlsberg shares rose 1.4% after analysts at DNB lifted their recommendation to buy from hold on the stock. Price target raised to DKK 1,275 from DKK 1,1752022 guidance has improved visibility for the company's earnings, DNB saidThe … (PLX AI) – Carlsberg shares rose 1.4% after analysts at DNB lifted their recommendation to buy from hold on the stock.

Price target raised to DKK 1,275 from DKK 1,175

2022 guidance has improved visibility for the company's earnings, DNB said

The guidance is conservative and there is room for upgrades already in the first half of the year, DNB said

While the Ukraine/Russia risk is difficult to assess, Carlsberg is likely to have cut its exposure to the 2 countries to only 10% of EBIT last year from 30% in 2014, according to DNB estimates

Autor: PLX AI | 07.02.2022, 09:44

