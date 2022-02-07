Carlsberg Rises as DNB Says Buy on Improved Visibility
- (PLX AI) – Carlsberg shares rose 1.4% after analysts at DNB lifted their recommendation to buy from hold on the stock.
- Price target raised to DKK 1,275 from DKK 1,175
- 2022 guidance has improved visibility for the company's earnings, DNB said
- The guidance is conservative and there is room for upgrades already in the first half of the year, DNB said
- While the Ukraine/Russia risk is difficult to assess, Carlsberg is likely to have cut its exposure to the 2 countries to only 10% of EBIT last year from 30% in 2014, according to DNB estimates
