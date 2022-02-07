Assa Abloy Rises 2% as DNB Upgrades to Buy
(PLX AI) – Assa Abloy shares rose 2% after DNB analysts upgraded the stock to buy from hold after earnings.Q4 results were the strongest among Swedish large-cap industrials, DNB said, lifting its price target to SEK 300 from SEK 270The current share …
- (PLX AI) – Assa Abloy shares rose 2% after DNB analysts upgraded the stock to buy from hold after earnings.
- Q4 results were the strongest among Swedish large-cap industrials, DNB said, lifting its price target to SEK 300 from SEK 270
- The current share price is a good entry point into a quality name: DNB
