Assa Abloy Rises 2% as DNB Upgrades to Buy (PLX AI) – Assa Abloy shares rose 2% after DNB analysts upgraded the stock to buy from hold after earnings.Q4 results were the strongest among Swedish large-cap industrials, DNB said, lifting its price target to SEK 300 from SEK 270The current share … (PLX AI) – Assa Abloy shares rose 2% after DNB analysts upgraded the stock to buy from hold after earnings.

Q4 results were the strongest among Swedish large-cap industrials, DNB said, lifting its price target to SEK 300 from SEK 270

The current share price is a good entry point into a quality name: DNB Wertpapier

