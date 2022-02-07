Tele2 Falls After Double Downgrade at SEB (PLX AI) – Tele2 shares fell 2.6% after analysts at SEB double downgraded the stock to sell from buy.Price target cut to SEK 120 from SEK 144Tele2 has created value by selling assets, but now cannot sell any more business units, SEB saidThe company … (PLX AI) – Tele2 shares fell 2.6% after analysts at SEB double downgraded the stock to sell from buy.

Price target cut to SEK 120 from SEK 144

Tele2 has created value by selling assets, but now cannot sell any more business units, SEB said

The company faces a competitive, mature market as it enters an investment phase, while content and 5G network capabilities are expensive, SEB said

Dividend expectations may be too high: SEB Wertpapier

Tele2 (A) Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 07.02.2022, 09:56

