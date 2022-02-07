Loews Says Hotels Result Improved Significantly
(PLX AI) – Loews Q4 net income USD 343 million.Q4 EPS USD 1.37Loews Hotels' results improved significantly as all hotel properties owned and/or operated by Loews Hotels were open during the fourth quarter and the rebound in leisure travel continued, …
- Loews Hotels' results improved significantly as all hotel properties owned and/or operated by Loews Hotels were open during the fourth quarter and the rebound in leisure travel continued, especially at resort destinations, company said
