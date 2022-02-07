Hasbro Q4 Revenue, Profits Better Than Expected; Sees Growth in 2022 (PLX AI) – Hasbro Q4 operating profit USD 171.5 million.Q4 revenue USD 2,013.4 million vs. estimate USD 1,868 millionQ4 EPS USD 0.59 Q4 adjusted operating profit USD 219.9 million vs. estimate USD 193 millionQ4 adjusted EPS USD 1.21 vs. estimate USD … (PLX AI) – Hasbro Q4 operating profit USD 171.5 million.

Q4 revenue USD 2,013.4 million vs. estimate USD 1,868 million

Q4 EPS USD 0.59

Q4 adjusted operating profit USD 219.9 million vs. estimate USD 193 million

Q4 adjusted EPS USD 1.21 vs. estimate USD 0.88

Sees 2022 revenue and operating profit growth at a low-single digit rate for the year, and operating cash flow in the range of $700 to $800 million

Says 2023 operating profit margin is expected to exceed 16% and operating cash flow should reach approximately $1 billion

For the medium term, through year-end 2024, Hasbro expects revenue growth in the mid-single digits on a compound annual basis including mid-single digit growth over the period for Consumer Products and high single to low double-digit growth in both the Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming segment and the Entertainment Segment



Wertpapier

Hasbro Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 07.02.2022, 12:34 | | 54 0 | 0 07.02.2022, 12:34 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Disclaimer