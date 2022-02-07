Zimmer Biomet Q4 Sales, Adj. EPS Below Expectations as China VBP Hits (PLX AI) – Zimmer Biomet Q4 EPS USD -0.4 vs. estimate USD 1.28.Q4 sales USD 2,038 million vs. estimate USD 2,070 millionQ4 adjusted EPS USD 1.95 vs. estimate USD 1.98Both net sales and earnings metrics were negatively impacted in the fourth quarter … (PLX AI) – Zimmer Biomet Q4 EPS USD -0.4 vs. estimate USD 1.28.

Q4 sales USD 2,038 million vs. estimate USD 2,070 million

Q4 adjusted EPS USD 1.95 vs. estimate USD 1.98

Both net sales and earnings metrics were negatively impacted in the fourth quarter by China volume-based procurement ("VBP") in our Knees, Hips and S.E.T. product categories due to a combination of variables in advance of VBP implementation, the company said Wertpapier

