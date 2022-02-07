Hypoport 2021 EBIT Above Expectations, Company Says (PLX AI) – Hypoport says 2021 EBIT will come in at EUR 47.5-49 million, while consensus is at EUR 45 millionFY revenue EUR 445 million vs. estimate EUR 449 millionAn extraordinary strong Q4 result from the corporate finance business (Credit platform … (PLX AI) – Hypoport says 2021 EBIT will come in at EUR 47.5-49 million, while consensus is at EUR 45 million

FY revenue EUR 445 million vs. estimate EUR 449 million

An extraordinary strong Q4 result from the corporate finance business (Credit platform Segment) was the reason for the good EBIT, the company said

Full earnings report due March 14 Wertpapier

