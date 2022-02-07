checkAd

Hypoport 2021 EBIT Above Expectations, Company Says

(PLX AI) – Hypoport says 2021 EBIT will come in at EUR 47.5-49 million, while consensus is at EUR 45 millionFY revenue EUR 445 million vs. estimate EUR 449 millionAn extraordinary strong Q4 result from the corporate finance business (Credit platform …

  • (PLX AI) – Hypoport says 2021 EBIT will come in at EUR 47.5-49 million, while consensus is at EUR 45 million
  • FY revenue EUR 445 million vs. estimate EUR 449 million
  • An extraordinary strong Q4 result from the corporate finance business (Credit platform Segment) was the reason for the good EBIT, the company said
  • Full earnings report due March 14
