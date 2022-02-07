Align Settles Litigation with 3Shape; No Material Effect on Financial Results
(PLX AI) – Align Technology announces settlement of outstanding litigation with 3Shape.Align Technology settlement not expected to have a material effect on Align’s ongoing operations and financial resultsFollowing the settlement, Invisalign …
- (PLX AI) – Align Technology announces settlement of outstanding litigation with 3Shape.
- Align Technology settlement not expected to have a material effect on Align’s ongoing operations and financial results
- Following the settlement, Invisalign customers may continue current practices of using scans from 3Shape Trios 2 and Trios 3 scanners for Invisalign case submissions in certain countries and territories outside the United States, China and Japan subject to Align’s terms and conditions for Invisalign case submissions
