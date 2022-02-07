Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Disclaimer

EDF Cuts 2022 French Nuclear Output Estimate to 295 – 315 TWh (PLX AI) – EDF updates its 2022 French nuclear output estimate.EDF revises its 2022 nuclear output estimate from 300 – 330 TWh to 295 – 315 TWhThe 2023 French nuclear output estimate, currently 340 – 370 TWh, will be updated as soon as possible



