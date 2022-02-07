checkAd

EDF Cuts 2022 French Nuclear Output Estimate to 295 – 315 TWh

(PLX AI) – EDF updates its 2022 French nuclear output estimate.EDF revises its 2022 nuclear output estimate from 300 – 330 TWh to 295 – 315 TWhThe 2023 French nuclear output estimate, currently 340 – 370 TWh, will be updated as soon as possible

  • (PLX AI) – EDF updates its 2022 French nuclear output estimate.
  • EDF revises its 2022 nuclear output estimate from 300 – 330 TWh to 295 – 315 TWh
  • The 2023 French nuclear output estimate, currently 340 – 370 TWh, will be updated as soon as possible

So handeln Sie das Kursziel

Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 8,80, was eine Steigerung von +5,01% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen.
Übernehmen
Für Ihre Einstellungen haben wir keine weiteren passenden Produkte gefunden.
Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.Alternativ können Sie auch unsere Derivate-Suchen verwenden
Knock-Out-Suche | Optionsschein-Suche | Zertifikate-Suche
WerbungDisclaimer
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
07.02.2022, 22:20  |  63   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

EDF Cuts 2022 French Nuclear Output Estimate to 295 – 315 TWh (PLX AI) – EDF updates its 2022 French nuclear output estimate.EDF revises its 2022 nuclear output estimate from 300 – 330 TWh to 295 – 315 TWhThe 2023 French nuclear output estimate, currently 340 – 370 TWh, will be updated as soon as possible

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Purus Gets Hydrogen Order Worth EUR 1.5 Million
Tobii Says in Talks for Sony PlayStation VR2 Contract
Ceconomy Q1 Earnings Just Below Estimates; Outlook Unchanged
Hasbro Q4 Revenue, Profits Better Than Expected; Sees Growth in 2022
Tobii Jumps 12% on Sony VR Contract Opportunity
Demant Falls 3.8% After Organic Growth Below Expectations
Meta Says PayPal Co-Founder Peter Thiel to Retire from Meta Board
Carlsberg Rises as DNB Says Buy on Improved Visibility
Tele2 Falls After Double Downgrade at SEB
Solar's Chairman to Retire
Titel
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian
AT&T to Spin Off Interest in WarnerMedia to its Shareholders
PayPal Q4 Adj. EPS, Outlook Below Consensus; Shares Drop 8%
Meta Dives 14% as Q4 Earnings Far Below Estimates
Hexagon Purus Shares Expected to Soar Today After $800 Million Contract
Alphabet Q4 Revenue, EPS Beat Estimates; Decides 20-for-1 Stock Split
Nel Jumps 7% After Another Order as Goldman Initiates with Buy
TeamViewer Q4 Adjusted EBITDA EUR 67.7 Million vs. Estimate EUR 47 Million
Nel Gets Electrolyzer Contract in U.S. Worth $5 Milion
Xylem 2022 Revenue Guidance Below Consensus
Titel
Pharma Mar Says Plitidepsin Phase 1 Covid-19 Study Confirms in Vitro Activity Against Omicron, ...
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian
Hochtief Likely to Cut Its Dividend, BofA Says in Downgrade to Underperform
Bayer Subsidiary BlueRock Therapeutics Starts Phase 1 Trial in Patients with Advanced Parkinson’s ...
AT&T to Spin Off Interest in WarnerMedia to its Shareholders
NextEra Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus; Raises 2022/23 Guidance
Soitec Names Pierre Barnabe New CEO
Plug Power 2022 Revenue Guidance Above Consensus
PayPal Q4 Adj. EPS, Outlook Below Consensus; Shares Drop 8%
Meta Dives 14% as Q4 Earnings Far Below Estimates
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Pharma Mar Says Plitidepsin Phase 1 Covid-19 Study Confirms in Vitro Activity Against Omicron, ...
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
Hochtief Likely to Cut Its Dividend, BofA Says in Downgrade to Underperform
Bayer Subsidiary BlueRock Therapeutics Starts Phase 1 Trial in Patients with Advanced Parkinson’s ...