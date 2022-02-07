Phillips 66, H2 Energy to Build 250 Hydrogen Stations in Germany, Austria, Denmark
(PLX AI) – Phillips 66 and H2 Energy Europe to develop hydrogen refueling network in Germany, Austria and Denmark.To develop up to 250 retail hydrogen refueling stations in the 3 countries by 2026 through a 50-50 joint venture
- (PLX AI) – Phillips 66 and H2 Energy Europe to develop hydrogen refueling network in Germany, Austria and Denmark.
- To develop up to 250 retail hydrogen refueling stations in the 3 countries by 2026 through a 50-50 joint venture
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0