Demant Sees 2022 Organic Growth 5-9%
- (PLX AI) – Demant FY EBIT margin 20.4% vs. estimate 17.8%.
- FY adjusted EBIT DKK 3,386 million
- FY adjusted EBIT margin 18.4% vs. estimate 17.8%
- FY EPS DKK 10.7
- FY revenue DKK 17,235 million vs. estimate DKK 18,459 million
- FY net income DKK 2,528 million
- Outlook FY organic growth 5-9%
- Outlook FY EBIT DKK 3,450-3,750 million; consensus DKK 3,644 million
