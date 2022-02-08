Novo Nordisk Is Good Buying Opportunity after Share Drop, Handelsbanken Says
(PLX AI) – Novo Nordisk shares are a good buying opportunity after falling more than 9% this year, analysts at Handelsbanken said. Q4 earnings were strong and outlook for 2022 surprised positively, the analysts saidThe share drop has been …
- (PLX AI) – Novo Nordisk shares are a good buying opportunity after falling more than 9% this year, analysts at Handelsbanken said.
- Q4 earnings were strong and outlook for 2022 surprised positively, the analysts said
- The share drop has been unjustified, Handelsbanken said
- However, Handelsbanken still has only a hold rating on Novo Nordisk, with price target DKK 710, which would imply a 7% upside from yesterday's closing price
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0