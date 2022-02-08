Novo Nordisk Is Good Buying Opportunity after Share Drop, Handelsbanken Says (PLX AI) – Novo Nordisk shares are a good buying opportunity after falling more than 9% this year, analysts at Handelsbanken said. Q4 earnings were strong and outlook for 2022 surprised positively, the analysts saidThe share drop has been … (PLX AI) – Novo Nordisk shares are a good buying opportunity after falling more than 9% this year, analysts at Handelsbanken said.

Q4 earnings were strong and outlook for 2022 surprised positively, the analysts said

The share drop has been unjustified, Handelsbanken said

However, Handelsbanken still has only a hold rating on Novo Nordisk, with price target DKK 710, which would imply a 7% upside from yesterday's closing price Wertpapier

