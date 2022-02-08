Ambu Makes Outlook Less Specific After Q1 Organic Growth Misses Consensus (PLX AI) – Ambu Q1 revenue DKK 1,031 million vs. estimate DKK 1,039 million.Ambu outlook EBIT margin 7 percent or higher, changed from 7-9% previouslyAmbu outlook organic growth 15 percent or higher, changed from 15-19% previouslyQ1 organic growth … (PLX AI) – Ambu Q1 revenue DKK 1,031 million vs. estimate DKK 1,039 million.

Ambu outlook EBIT margin 7 percent or higher, changed from 7-9% previously

Ambu outlook organic growth 15 percent or higher, changed from 15-19% previously

Q1 organic growth -1% vs. estimate 0.4%

Q1 adjusted EBIT DKK 40 million vs. estimate DKK 12 million

Q1 adjusted EBIT margin 3.9% vs. estimate 1.2%

Says growth rates are significantly influenced by the high comparable for Q1 2020/21 driven by the safety-stock orders for the National Health Services (NHS) in the UK

Says adjusted for these NHS orders, organic growth in Q1 2021/22 is 13%

Visualization revenue posted negative organic growth of 2%

Units of single-use endoscopes reached 419,000 in the quarter, so that volumes are up 13% relative to last year



Wertpapier

Ambu Bearer and/or registered (B) Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 08.02.2022, 07:19 | | 24 0 | 0 08.02.2022, 07:19 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Disclaimer