NENT Q4 Revenue Better Than Expected; Sees Accelerating Viaplay Subscriber Growth (PLX AI) – NENT Q4 revenue SEK 3,553 million vs. estimate SEK 3,400 million.Q4 adjusted EPS SEK 0.41No dividendCEO says 2022 has started well and we expect the Viaplay subscriber and revenue growth to accelerate further this year (PLX AI) – NENT Q4 revenue SEK 3,553 million vs. estimate SEK 3,400 million.

Q4 adjusted EPS SEK 0.41

No dividend

CEO says 2022 has started well and we expect the Viaplay subscriber and revenue growth to accelerate further this year Wertpapier

0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 08.02.2022, 07:32

