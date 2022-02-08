Corestate CEO Parmantier Takes Over Real Estate Debt Business (PLX AI) – Corestate CEO René Parmantier takes over the management of the Real Estate Debt business and also the management of Corestate Bank. The Supervisory Board of CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. resolved on 7 February 2022 to remove Johannes … (PLX AI) – Corestate CEO René Parmantier takes over the management of the Real Estate Debt business and also the management of Corestate Bank.

The Supervisory Board of CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. resolved on 7 February 2022 to remove Johannes Märklin and Sebastian Ernst from the Management Board of CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. and all further group functions Wertpapier

Corestate Capital Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 08.02.2022, 07:47

