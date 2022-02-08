DFDS Guidance Below Consensus Expectations
- (PLX AI) – DFDS guides for adjusted EBITDA of DKK 3.9-4.4 billion in 2022 compared to consensus of DKK 4.38 billion.
- Sees revenue growth of 23-27% and investments of DKK 2.3 billion
- The two main growth drivers are the full-year impact of the acquisition of HSF Logistics Group and a recovery in passenger revenue, company says
- Freight volumes are expected to grow in most markets as well
